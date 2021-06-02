Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed its 15 model launch plans for 2021 is intact. But, delays for some products is expected due to the nature of the pandemic situation. The next car launch will be the Maybach GLS arriving in as early as next week.

Mercedes-Benz India today announced its new sales strategy where it plans to go direct to consumer. To know more about that, click here. At the virtual conference, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India confirmed its plans to launch 15 new models in 2021 in the Indian market will be fulfilled, but some delays can be expected due to the unavoidable pandemic situation. The Schwenk also confirmed that the next model to be launched will be its super-luxury SUV — the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The luxury SUV could arrive as early as next week!

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz launched the A-Class Limousine, the new E-Class and the new-generation GLA-Class. Next in line is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The GLS Maybach takes the Benz-made GLS-Class and turns the opulence level to infinity and beyond. To put things into perspective, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS competes against the Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover Autobiography and Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The Maybach GLS 600 comes with a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 with a mild-hybrid system. The motor generates 550hp and 730Nm of torque. With the 9-speed automatic gearbox, and despite its two-and-a-half tonne weight, the Maybach GLS 600 does 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds. The top speed is rated at 250km/h.

Being a Maybach, the GLS 600 drops the three-pointed star at the front and gets the Maybach chrome grille. There is more chrome and bling on the exterior along with the custom dual-tone paint scheme; a Maybach signature. The cabin although laid out similar to the GLS-Class gets a boat-load of more exotic materials to offer a more opulent experience. The cabin can be laid out as a five-seater, or a four-seater for the first-class airline treatment with reclining rear seats. Equipped with all the latest tech with MBUX, and ADAS, Nappa leather upholstery, refrigerator with champagne glasses, panoramic sunroof, ventilated massage seats and a lot more, expect the price to be upwards of the Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom) mark when it arrives.

