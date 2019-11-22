Ultra-luxury on four wheels! Meet Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV with fancy features & advanced tech

The all-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has made its global debut and this one is one of the most ultra-luxurious SUVs that you will see anywhere on the planet. The newest SUV is here to rub shoulders against the likes of the Rolls Royce Cullinan, Maserati Levante and the Bentley Bentayga. The fascia of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 gets a large commanding grille along with sleek LED headlamps. The uber-luxurious SUV rides on large 23-inch wheels that look fancy and high on visual appeal. The rear end of the GLS 600 gets chrome bezels with a chrome strip that connects the reflectors with a small cross rib. Now coming to interiors of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, the cabin of this SUV is everything that you would expect it to be. The rear seats can be reclined and you also get option for heated, ventilated and massaging seats.

All thanks to the generous wheelbase of 3135mm, the passengers on the rear get a legroom of 1103mm. The GLS 600 also offers folding tables and guess what! You also get a refrigerator that has dedicated space for champagne bottles while silver champagne flutes are offered as a part of the accessories. If you are not satisfied with all this, worry not as the company is offering an optional Air Balance package with the GLS 600 that comes with a dedicated fragrance. The SUV gets a massive display that incorporates the instrument cluster and the media display unit. The system comes with two 12.3-inch screens and gets the MBUX infotainment system as standard.

Offered in four and five-seater options, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 draws power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 542hp while the peak torque is rated at 730Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 9G-TRONIC automatic unit. The engine is also coupled to a 48-volt system EQ Boost that delivers an additional torque of 250 Nm along with 21hp of power.

