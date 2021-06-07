Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Benz will launch its most opulent luxury SUV to rival the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Bentley Bentayga in India. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will offer the most luxurious package from the automaker in an SUV form.

Mercedes-Benz India assured it will launch 15 new models in the market in 2021. The German luxury automaker has introduced the A-Class Limousine, which was followed by the updated E-Class and recently launched the GLA-Class, its smallest SUV. For its next launch, Mercedes will jump to the other end of that spectrum with an SUV, like we haven’t seen yet. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will be launched in India tomorrow which is the brand’s flagship luxury SUV.

A 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine paired with the EQ-Boost mild-hybrid system is what powers the Maybach GLS 600. The drivetrain is mounted to the 9-speed automatic transmission. The engine in the GLS 600 is tuned to develop 550hp, 730Nm of torque and is limited to a top speed of 250 km/h. Even though the SUV weighs two-and-a-half tonnes, it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

The interior is more luxurious than a standard Benz GLS-Class. Most of the design and features are shared with the standard vehicle, but higher levels of luxury are offered in abundance. The four-seat option allows for the proper first-class treatment of the rear occupants with extreme comfort. Other features in the luxury SUV include a refrigerator with champagne glasses, panoramic sunroof, and all the latest tech with the MBUX infotainment OS and Advanced Driver Aided Systems among many more.

The exterior has also been elevated with Maybach signature touches like the front grille and many more trims and panels with chrome finishes. It has larger alloy wheels, bespoke to the Maybach GLS 600. It gets the dual-tone paint scheme option that officially differentiates it from the standard model to finish it all off.

As the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will rival the Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and the Range Rover Autobiography, we expect Mercedes to price the SUV above the Rs 3 crore mark. Stay tuned to Express Drives when the price is officially announced tomorrow.

