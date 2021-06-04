Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

The most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz is the Maybach GLS 600 and it will arrive in India on June 8, 2021. It will come packed with all the latest tech, bespoke styling and a hybrid powertrain in an opulent package, as it aims to take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Bentley Bentayga.

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed its next product launch will be its most luxurious SUV. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will be launched on June 8, 2021. Mercedes-Benz has already introduced the new-generation A-Class Limousine, updated E-Class and the GLA-Class this year. The Maybach GLS will be its fourth product launch out of the 15, scheduled to arrive in 2021. The Maybach GLS 600 although is based on the GLS-Class, but elevates the luxury quotient further to opulent levels. If the GLS is the S-Class of SUVs, the Maybach GLS is the Maybach S-Class of SUVs.

The Maybach GLS 600 will feature a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine paired with the EQ-Boost mild-hybrid system. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The unit is tuned to develop 550hp, 730Nm of torque and is limited to a top speed of 250 km/h. Despite its two-and-a-half tonne weight, the Maybach GLS 600 can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

But where the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 truly shines, is in the cabin. Although most of the design and features are shared with the standard GLS, it pushes the boundaries even further with more luxurious touches. It can be had with a 5-seat configuration, or a 4-seat layout to provide the first-class luxurious experience with two reclining, massaging and temperature controllable rear seats. The leather, cushioning on the seats and panels in the cabin are softer and more elegantly done to offer sumptuous comfort to the occupants. Other features in the luxury SUV include a refrigerator with champagne glasses, panoramic sunroof, and all the latest tech with the MBUX infotainment OS and Advanced Driver Aided Systems among many more.

To differentiate itself on the road, the exterior has also been restyled. The most striking of the touches is the inclusion of the Maybach signature front grille that replaces the one with Mercedes three-pointed star. The wheels are larger and come with bespoke multi-spoke alloys. The SUV features a heavy dose of chrome on the exterior and the final touch is the special dual-tone exterior paint.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is aimed squarely at the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and the Range Rover Autobiography. Being as opulent as it is and also a CBU imported model, the GLS 600 is expected to be priced around the Rs 3 crore mark, maybe even higher. The official number will be announced on Tuesday, June 8.

