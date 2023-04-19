Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV revealed; claims 600kms range

With a top speed of 210 kmph, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV claims to hit 100kmph from zero in just 4.1 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz is presenting its first all-electric series model with the Maybach EQS 680 SUV, an all-electric SUV. Starting from the grille, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV gets the historic maybach design elements with a two-tone paint, hood ornament and imposing wheels. It is characterised by the brand-typical black panel with vertical, chrome-plated trim strips in a three-dimensional depth look. The large black panel is smooth and closed for the first time.

The interior boasts of exclusive features that includes wood panels, front-and-rear massaging seats as well as the dashboard sports three large screens – One for the instrument cluster, center stack and passenger. This EQS edition marks as the first Mercedes vehicle to make use of vegetable tanned leather with coffee bean shells used as the tanning agents. Mercedes has gone to the length of explaining its leather selection process and states that the “leather supply chain is free from any form of illegal deforestation and the grazing areas do not contribute to the endangerment or loss of natural forests.”

While this Maybach EQS is nearly the same size as the sedan, the powertrain is more potent with a power output of 649 bhp as compared to 536 bhp produced by the EQS. However, the electric range is the highlight. The Maybach EQS SUV claims 598 kms of a single charge. With a top speed of 210 kmph, the EQS SUV claims to hit 100kmph from zero in just 4.1 seconds.

According to the company, the aim of Mercedes-Benz is to at least halve CO2 emissions per passenger car in the new vehicle fleet over the entire life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 levels.