Mercedes-Benz EQS, world’s most aerodynamic car to debut on April 15

The EQC will be the company’s flagship electric vehicle and will be based on an all-new platform. It will come equipped with a 56-inch Hyperscreen and get a claimed range of about 700km.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to officially unveil the EQS electric sedan globally on April 15, 2021. It will be the first from the line of EQ vehicles to be based on an entirely new platform. The EQS is a luxury sedan that is set to join the same ranks as the S-Class and offer world-class luxury when on the move.

On the design front, the EQS has been treated to a minimalistic approach. This has partly been done to improve the aerodynamics of the car. In fact, EQS has the lowest drag coefficient of 0.20. There will be a big grille at the front and the Mercedes star at the centre of it. It will be blacked-out to give a bold look to the front and embedded with a star pattern. The headlight units are sleek and so are the tail lamps. The side has been revealed in some photographs that do not have a camouflage. The side profile and the design of the alloys can be described as clean and elegant. The roof merges with the boot lid in a very smooth curve. EQS is based on the company’s EVA platform which is a modular architecture and can be used for other future EVs.

A standout feature of the interior of the EQS will be the optional MBUX Hyperscreen. While we have seen Mercedes fit large screens in their current ICE-powered vehicles, the Hyperscreen will be even bigger than those. The digital screens seen on models like the new E-Class, A-Class and EQC stretch from the driver to the centre of the dash. The 56-inch Hyperscreen on the other hand will extend all the way to the passenger side. It will have a glass construction and give a three-dimensional look to the dashboard. All the functions of the EQS will need some serious computing power that will come from an octa-core CPU and 24GB of RAM. That is more than what most modern home computers have.

This electric-powered luxury sedan will come packed with a host of sensors that will gather a variety of data and aid the AI system of the car. These sensors can not only monitor the space around the car but can also check the movement of the driver’s eyelids. Now that sounds like something straight out of a science fiction movie! You also have a head-up display that can help you focus on the road while driving and still being able to see important information.

The rear seats will offer loads of space and comfort. The lack of a transmission tunnel means that even if you have a third passenger at the back, they can sit without having to worry about where their legs will end up. As expected of a car this futuristic, there will be features like ambient lighting, plenty of charging ports for both rows, separate screens for the rear passengers, a HEPA filter and more. Mercedes has even gone so far as to design sounds and fragrances for the cabin that are meant to transport you to a different place altogether. These include the sounds of forests, seas and even rain.

Mercedes claims that the EQS will be able to cover more than 700km on a single charge (according to WLTP cycle). That is a very impressive figure considering the range offered by most EVs today. It will also help some people combat the range anxiety they have regarding EVs.

The company already has one fully-electric SUV in India, the EQC. It costs upwards of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) and gets a four-wheel drive system. There are two electric motors that work together to put out 408hp and 700Nm of peak torque.

