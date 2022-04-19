Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Awake’ short film showcases hazards of ‘Microsleep’

Mercedes-Benz has released a new short film – Awake, to raise awareness about the dangers associated with microsleep.

Today, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has released a new short film called Awake. It is presented as a part of a campaign created in association with “Hochschule Fernsehen und Film München” (University of television and film Munich). The film depicts the consequences and hazards of microsleep via the application of “Microsleep Detection” used in the company’s flagship electric sedan – EQS. The short film further showcases the importance of such systems in making roads accident-free. The “Awake” short film can be seen on the brand’s social media handles.

“It was a great challenge to realise the idea at the highest level. This required a lot of fine-tuning in conception and production. Thanks to the very motivated team and the full confidence of Mercedes-Benz, we were able to realise this short film with an important message together. The end result with the campaign is really unique,” say the two producers Paul Scholten and Alexander Bergmann.

“The concept and message of Awake convinced us immediately as we saw the opportunity to integrate an exciting impulse into the Mercedes-Benz brand communication. Through the collaboration with the Hochschule Fernsehen und Film München (University of Television and Film Munich), we are specifically promoting young talent in the creative industry. We are delighted about the emotionally gripping visual language, with which we address all target groups on the relevant topic of traffic safety”, states Natanael Sijanta, Director Creative Communications and Marketing Mercedes‑Benz AG.

Microsleep Detection

Called Attention Assist, the system comes fitted as standard equipment on the EQS, and it is capable of detecting signs of fatigue and inattention. Also, it prompts the driver to take a break via a warning message. The technology monitors the driver’s eyelid movements with the help of a camera fixed in the MBUX system’s instrument console. Resultantly, it signals via audio-visual command to the driver. The system works from speeds of 20 kmph.

