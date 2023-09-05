Mercedes Benz working on baby G-Wagon– ‘Little G’ teased at IAA 2023

Upon debut, the baby G-Wagon from Mercedes Benz will lock horns with the upcoming baby Land Rover Defender, although the former is expected to come at a premium pricing.

Mercedes Benz has officially confirmed the development of a smaller baby G-Wagon. As per media reports, the German marque recently shared a teaser of the “Little G” at the ongoing IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany. The teaser was shared at the unveiling of the CLA Concept electric sedan.

Mercedes Benz baby G-Wagon teased

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the CLA concept unveiling, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said the automaker is working on a baby G-Wagon, a vehicle he referred to as a “Little G”. This comes almost a month after Land Rover announced the development of a smaller Defender– another hardcore off-roading SUV.

While revealing the teaser, Kallenius stated that the “Little G will take the character of the big and brash G-Class and condense it down into a more compact package.” Besides the teaser, the luxury carmaker revealed no other details about the upcoming baby G Wagon including specs, features, or expected launch timeline.

Mercedes ‘baby’ G-Class teaser (Image: Auto Express UK)

Reports indicate that the ‘Little G’ will sit below the standard G Wagon and will offer a 4×4 drivetrain as standard. Whether or not this upcoming SUV will be based on the same platform as the current G Wagon can be deduced at a later stage. That said, it will most likely undercut the standard G Wagon in terms of pricing.

All-electric G-Wagon also on cards

Earlier this year, Mercedes unveiled an all-electric concept of the G Wagon called EQG. It carried similar traits as the fossil-fueled G-Wagon including a boxy silhouette, tall and upright pillars, a flat roofline and round headlamps. The production version of EQG, slated to make its debut in 2024, will feature first of its kind EV battery that comes with silicon-based anodes that offer greater density.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)