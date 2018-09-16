Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic: Self-driving electric van with switchable bodies for public & goods transport

Mercdes-Benz Vision URBANETIC

Mercedes-Benz Vans has introduced the Vision URBANETIC, a brand new mobility concept that Daimler says goes beyond existing ideas on autonomous vehicles. Vision URBANETIC combines public and goods transport through a common chassis and replaceable body shells. The Urbanetic can deliver to the needs of cities, businesses from diverse sectors as well as city dwellers and travellers. The vision behind this new electric van as the company describes is to reduce traffic flows, relieve inner-city infrastructures and reduce harmful emissions as well.

Vision URBANETIC concept is based on a self-driving, electrically powered chassis that can take different switchable bodies for people moving or goods transport. The concept is a ride-sharing vehicle, which can take up to 12 passengers, while it can also be used as a cargo module.

It gets a load space of 3.70 metres long that fits into a total vehicle length of 5.14 metres. The Urbanetic has an IT infrastructure, which it uses to analyse real time supply and demand within a defined area. The self-driving fleet will have flexible routes that are planned on the basis of the transportation needs of an area.

This flexibility comes from the Urbanetics interchangeable bodies depending on the purpose of use. It can be a ride-sharing vehicle with a people-mover body and seat 12 passengers, or it can be goods transporter. The transformation can be done automatically or manually, which only take a few minutes.

Mercedes-Benz has an autonomous driving platform incorporating all the driving functions, meaning the autonomous chassis can also make its way to its next job location without a body attached.

Vision URBANETIC can continuously adapt to new routes using real-time traffic information. It is a zero-local-emissions vehicle, which makes a great mobility solution for cities. It gets a noiseless electric drive which can also be used for late or night-time deliveries, showcasing major commercial potential.