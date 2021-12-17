Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX teaser image out: Unveiling on Jan 3

Mercedes-Benz is ready to take covers off the Vision EQXX Concept on January 3, 2022. The concept is said to have a lower drag coefficient than the EQS.

The year 2022 will have the first debut in the international automotive space from Mercedes-Benz in the form of Vision EQXX Concept. Designed for efficiency, the Vision EQXX Concept will shed the veils on January 3, next year. To enhance the buzz around the name, Mercedes-Benz has released a teaser image of the Vision EQXX Concept, which reveals the silhouette of the vehicle.

With a quick look at the teaser image, it is evident that the German marquee’s upcoming concept will have a rather retro-themed silhouette. The nose sits quite low to the ground while it smoothly raises to the beltline. The windshield feels upright, and the roofline tapers down towards the tail very smoothly. The rear-end features a speed tail-like design with a wedge-like end.

The company claims that it is a software-designed research prototype. It indeed is the most efficient one that the company has built to date. Currently, the EQS holds the title for the lowest value of aerodynamic drag coefficient, measuring at 0.20. The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept will outperform the EQS with an aerodynamic drag coefficient of less than 0.20.

*Image for representational purpose only.

Along with wind-cheating aerodynamics, the EQXX will feature a cutting-edge electric powertrain. The latter will be lightweight like the other elements of the vehicle. Furthermore, a slew of high-end efficiency increasing technologies (software-based) will be put to use. It is also being reported that the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will come equipped with high-density battery cells, which will offer around 20 per cent higher charge density than the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Resultantly, the setup will allow the Deutsche car maker to extract a real-world range of around 1,000 km. Alongside, Mercedes-Benz is intending to use multiple high-end technologies and features on the Vision EQXX Concept that will increase the overall practicality and accessibility of the vehicle.