Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX records 1,202km on a single charge

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX electric sedan has beaten its own efficiency record in real-world driving crossing the 1,000km journey mark once again on a single battery charge.

After its maiden record-breaking drive from Stuttgart to Cassis (France) in April, the prototype vehicle has achieved efficiency of running 1,202-kilometre from Stuttgart to Silverstone in the UK on a single charge.

The vehicle was greeted by Formula 1 and Formula E experts who helped develop its advanced drivetrain. The Vision EQXX then carried on to Silverstone, where it was welcomed by special guest driver Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman who races for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team took the vehicle on the iconic British racetrack clocking its maximum speed limit of 140 km/h. He completed 11 laps, using the last of the charge on the pit lane. Throughout the road trip, the company claims that the Vision EQXX took advantage of its innovative thermal management system to achieve an average consumption of 8.3 kWh/100km in the face of heavy traffic and summer temperatures.

Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group, CTO responsible for development and procurement said, “The journey continues – even further, even more efficient! Yet again, the Vision EQXX has proven that it can easily cover more than 1,000km on a single battery charge, this time faced with a whole different set of real-world conditions. As Mercedes-Benz strives to go all-electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow, it is important to show to the world what can be achieved in real terms through a combination of cutting-edge technology, teamwork and determination.”

According to the OEM, the main challenges on this trip were the summer temperatures of up to 30deg Celsius, paired with increased traffic density around Stuttgart and in the southeast of England.

Mercedes-Benz focussed on exceptional efficiency of the electric drive unit, which led to minimal generation of waste heat. This helps keep the thermal management system extremely small and lightweight. The carefully engineered interaction of aero-shutters, coolant valves and pumps ensured that the electric drive unit maintains the most efficient temperature balance at minimum energy cost. It encompasses a combination of innovative air-flow management and a cooling plate installed in the vehicle floor, enabling it to take advantage of the air flowing along the underside of the Vision EQXX. This is the most aerodynamically efficient way of keeping the electric drive unit cool under normal conditions, allowing an increase in range of around 2 per cent in the most aerodynamic mode.

On the other hand, high ambient temperatures and stop-and-go motorway traffic necessitated cooling of the electric drivetrain and passenger cabin. However, the on-demand cooling system took it all in its stride with no significant impact on range. The multi-source heat pump in the Vision EQXX proved highly efficient at keeping the cabin temperature cool in the warm summer weather. The trip was completed in 14 hours and 30 minutes of driving time. During which the air conditioning was operational for just over eight hours yet had a minimal negative impact on overall energy consumption.

Following a brief recharge, the Vision EQXX continued on its way to HPP headquarters in Brixworth 33km away for an overnight stop, refresh and full recharge in preparation for its next outing this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Appearing at the renowned celebration of historic motorsports alongside other Mercedes icons of the past present and future, the Vision EQXX will also take its turn on the famous hill climb.

Mercedes-Benz says with two successful 1,000km-plus road trips under its belt, the Vision EQXX has well and truly justified its claim as the most efficient Mercedes ever built. The company says work continues on the development of many Vision EQXX technologies for application in future series-production vehicles.

