Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX clocks 1,000 km on single charge in real-world conditions

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX goes road tripping to show a record-breaking range of over 1,000 km on a single charge. Also, the VISION EQXX boast a super-low cd of 0.17.

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX hits the roads of Europe to showcase its ever-lasting range and outstanding efficiency. The VISION EQXX travels across the Swiss Alps from Sindelfinger to Northern Italy, covering over 1,000 km on a single charge of battery. 

The journey consisted of cold and rainy conditions at regular and fast-lane highways with speed going up to 140 kmph at autobahn in Germany. The VISION EQXX showed a remaining charge of 15 per cent on its arrival at the final destination with a remaining range of roughly 140 km. Hence, the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX showed a record-breaking average consumption of 8.7 kWh per 100 kilometres.

The VISION EQXX takes the electric vehicle efficiency to new and high standards. Thus, Mercedes-Benz is intending to use the technology in its upcoming series-production Mercedes vehicles.

“We did it! Powering through more than 1,000 kilometres with ease on a single battery charge and a consumption of only 8.7 kWh/100 km in real-world traffic conditions. The VISION EQXX is the most efficient Mercedes ever built. The technology programme behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles. It underpins our strategic aim to ‘Lead in Electric’,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The low drag coefficient of 0.17, aiding the VISION EQXX with a lowest-ever figure for a road-legal vehicle. Also, an active rear diffuser automatically deploys at a speed of 60 km/h, offering improved air flow and reduced aerodynamic drag. Furthermore, the efficiency is received from the extremely low-rolling resistance of 4.7 from Bridgestone tyres. The VISION EQXX also gets a fixed solar roof that helps it boost the range by 2% adding 25 kilometers to the 1,000 km journey.

