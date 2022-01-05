Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: Claims lowest aerodynamic drag coefficient & 1000 km range

Wraps are finally off the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX. It sets new benchmarks in the company’s EV portfolio by boasting a range of 1000 km, an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.17 and more.

The EV revolution is accelerating with every passing day, and the recent contribution comes from Mercedes-Benzâ€™s stable. The German auto giant has unveiled the Vision EQXX to take the energy efficiency and electric car game to new heights altogether. The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is developed to achieve new benchmarks in various aspects of electric vehicles. With all the information released by the brand, the Vision EQXX certainly fulfils the companyâ€™s motive.

The Vision EQXX is designed with a raft of digital tools and software, helping Mercedes-Benz develop more car in less time. It took 18 months for the company to bring the Vision EQXX from paper to the road. Besides, it outperforms the companyâ€™s current benchmark in battery efficiency – EQS, with a respectable margin. The Vision EQXX boasts an energy efficiency of 10 kWh per 100 km. Resultantly, it has a claimed range of 1000 km on a full charge. However, the range has been tested virtually via simulation by creating real-life traffic situations.

Another interesting aspect of the Vision EQXX is its energy density. The battery pack can hold a charge of 100 kWh, which is as much as that of the EQSâ€™. Yet the battery is almost 50% smaller and 30% lighter than the EQSâ€™ battery pack. The powertrain efficiency is also the highest at 95 per cent from the battery to wheels. And to do so, Mercedes-Benz has to reduce the aerodynamic drag coefficient to just 0.17, which is lesser than the drag coefficient of a football.

To keep the weight in check, the automaker is using lightweight magnesium alloys on the Vision EQXX, while the brake rotors are carved out of an aluminium alloy. Roof panels feature solar cells to provide an additional 25 km of range. For the sustainable development of the Vision EQXX, recycled and plant-based materials are put to use. Thanks to the cabin layout and cockpit, the interior theme shouts out loud that the Vision EQXX belongs to the future.

Talking of the design, the Mercedes-Benz EQXX looks nothing like the products that the company has on sale currently. The nose sits low, and the roofline tapers down to the boot, making it easy to understand that great efforts have been made to cheat the wind. Upswept headlamps lend the face with an angry appeal, while the design for the taillamps is revolutionary. Thanks to the futuristic dashboard and interior theme, the Vision EQXX makes it easy to understand that it comes from the future.