Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX achieves 1000km range using Bridgestone’s hyper-efficient tyres

With an aim to make the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX more efficient and increasing electric range, the carmaker has collaborated with Bridgestone to create custom-designed tyres that have contributed to increasing the Vision EQXX’s efficiency to a higher level. This collaboration has assisted the EV in travelling 1,000km – from Sindelfingen, Germany to Cassis, France – on a single charge.

In collaboration with Mercedes-Benz’s aerodynamic department, the tyre also comes with optimised sidewalls and a bead area design that match the covers mounted on the 20-inch, forged-magnesium wheels, greatly improving the tyre’s aerodynamics. The collaboration on this project sets the stage for the future of EV tyres and is underpinned by a shared EV-ready vision between the companies.

Mercedes-Benz aims at making the Vision EQXX more efficient and increasing electric range to a higher level and tyres’ rolling resistance has a very crucial role to play in that development. The bespoke Bridgestone Turanza Eco tyres combine its proprietary and lightweight Enliten technology to reduce tyre rolling resistance and weight by up to 20 per cent. The ologic technology also helps as it is designed to enhance the battery range by means of a large tyre diameter to reduce rolling resistance, and a narrow tyre width to reduce aerodynamic resistance.

The tyres were developed using Bridgestone’s virtual tyre modelling and simulation technology which enabled a digital version of an in-development tyre to be created and tested.