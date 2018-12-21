Mercedes-Benz V-Class launching on 24th January: All you need to know about India’s most luxurious MPV!

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that they will launch the V-Class MPV in India on January 24th 2019, in Mumbai. The luxurious MPV will be the first launch of the year and will mark Mercedes-Benz’ return to the luxury MPV segment since the B-Class was taken off shelves. But what is the V-Class you may ask? Well, it's essentially a Van but done in Mercedes-Benz style. As of now, the company will bring it to India via the CBU route, since it's not likely to set the sales charts on fire. As of now, Mercedes-Benz feels like its a segment worth exploring since the luxury segment in India has taken off.



Speaking of dimensions, the V-class is 5,140mm long as standard but also gets an extended length option that stretches the MPV to 5,370mm. It is also likely to launch in two seating configurations in India, with a luxury sleeper option on offer as well, where the last row of seats can be converted into a bed. Although these are available on V-Class’ on sale internationally, there is no confirmation from the brand as to whether this option will be available in India.



In the initial stages, the V-Class will be imported from Spain, although if it does well in terms of sales volumes Mercedes-Benz India might make a local assembly consideration. Considering the CBU route, one can expect to pay between 75-80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the luxury MPV, but costs could fall if the company finds it valuable enough to manufacture locally. Under the hood, India bound V-Class is likely to get the latest a 2.0-litre four-cylinder OM654 mill that is shared with the recently updated C-class and the E-class All-Terrain in India.