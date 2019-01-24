Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in India at Rs 68.40 lakh: An option beyond Toyota Innova for the elite!

Mercedes-Benz has launched the brand new V-Class MPV in India at a price of Rs 68.40 lakh. The V-Class MPV will be the first launch for Mercedes-Benz in India this year and will mark Mercedes-Benz’ return to the MPV segment since the R-Class was pulled out of production. If the R-Class was an off-beat take on an MPV, the V-Class is a more traditional Van in that sense. Naturally, done in Mercedes-Benz signature style the V-Class is likely to be the most luxurious MPV on sale in India in the present day. Initially, Mercedes-Benz will test the water bringing the car to India via the CBU route but could opt to localise if they find enough brand engagement.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is quite a sizeable van, measuring in at 5140 mm in length with an option to stretch it to 5,370 mm. Although at this time it is unsure whether Mercedes-Benz will bring the extended version of the MPV in the initial stages. In this generation, the front wheel drive MPV is based on the same platform as the current Vianno. Using about 20% of the moulds from the Viano, with most of the changes coming in the form of visual body panels. In terms of seating as well, the V-Class will offer two option with a luxury sleeper option on offer as well, where the last row of seats can be converted into a bed.

The V-Class which has been traditionally manufactured out of Mercedes-Benz’ factory in Spain, and will continue to be manufactured out of this facility and brought to India via the CBU route. The car is expected to arrive in a single diesel engine option which is the latest OM654 engine. The same engine is also seen in other Mercedes cars such as the new C-Class and the E-Class All-Terrain. To meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms, it gets a particulate filter (DPF), a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) unit and an AdBlue tank, all of this help the engine to meet the new BS-VI standards. The 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel is capable of making about 194bhp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.