The Stuttgart based car company has marked its return into the MPV segment with the launch of new V-Class in the Indian market today. The car will be available in two variants namely Expression (7-seater) and Exclusive (6-seater) variants. The company has yet not disclosed any plans of its local assembly and it will be launched in the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit, and it is set to be imported from Spain. Its Long Wheelbase model measures 5,140mm, and while its Extra Long Wheelbase further stretches the car to 5,370mm. The Indian spec car will be sold in a single engine option which is the 2.0litre four-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of pushing out about 194bhp of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class India launch highlights: Exclusive and versatile!
With the launch of the new V-Class, Mercedes-Benz India will step again into the world of MPVs. The brand has earlier tried the same with cars such as MB100 and MB140 vans in 1999 and the R-class in 2011, but wasn't quite successful with these offerings. Watch this space for Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Price Live Updates!
By: Prashant Singh | Updated: January 24, 2019 2:28:37 pm
Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in India at Rs 68.40 lakh: India’s most luxurious MPV and it’s massive!
The new V-Class 6-seater features high performance LED intelligent headlights and turn indicators with intelligent lighting system. The car also gets Ambient Lighting, 360 degree reversing camera with Active Park Assist, Electric Sliding Doors, and Comfort seats in nappa leather – Silk beige, Marron and Black.
The Long Wheelbase measure 5140mm long, and the car available in a 6-seating configuration as seen in the image below. It boasts turnable seating for the passengers to be at utmost comfort. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive is priced at Rs 81.90 lakh.
The Extra Long Wheelbase measure 5370mm long, and the 7-seating configuration can be seen in the image below. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Expression is priced at Rs 68.40 lakh.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class has been launched at a price tag of Rs 68.40 lakh for the Expression variant and Rs 81.90 lakh for the Exclusive variant. The former is the 6-seater, Long Wheelbase version, while the latter is the 7-seater Extra Long Wheelbase variant.
The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class takes the centre stage at the launch. The car will be available in two variants. The company uses the tag line 'As Large As Life' for its new luxury MPV.
Its independent rear window features allow the user very easy access to the rear payload. The rear window can be opened or closed independent of the rear tailgate for maximum utility!
The Extra Long Wheelbase measures 3433mm in length and feature 7-seating configuration for maximum passenger occupancy. The car comes packed with 15 high-performance speakers - 640 watts.
The car will be present in two variants namely Long Wheelbase and Extra Long Wheelbase. It features high performance LED headlamps. The car comes equipped with a new 2.0 litre BS-VI compliant diesel engine which churns out 120Kw of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque.
The year 2019 will complete 25 years of continuous operation for Mercedes-Benz in the Indian market. At the completion of 25 years in India, the company comes up with the new motto 'Best Never Rest'.
Mercedes-Benz launched 12 products in India including the country's first locally made BS VI compliant vehicle, the S-Class in its 350d variant. 2018 has been the 4th consecutive leadership year for Mercedes-Benz India, as the company sold 15,538 units.
Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, takes the lead of the stage at the V-Class launch. Explains company's product offensive strategy for 2019.
The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes with all the bells and whistles in its international avatar. The Indian spec car is expected to host modern features such as lane keep assist, 360-degree camera view, blind spot detection along with Crosswind Assist and a fatigue detecting attention assist system!
The stage is all set, and the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class is about to get launched very soon. The new MPV from Mercedes is expected to get a price tag of around Rs 75 lakh to Rs 80 lakh!
Its new OM654 motor also does duty on cars such as new C-Class and E-Class All-Terrain. The engine is good enough to deliver 194bhp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.
The car is expected to arrive in a single diesel engine option which is the latest OM654 engine. The same engine is also seen in other Mercedes cars such as the new C-Class and the E-Class All-Terrain. To meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms, it gets a particulate filter (DPF), a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) unit and an AdBlue tank, all of this helps the engine to meet the new BS-VI standards.
The expected 6-seating variant will host a number of customization options and will be available with swivelling seats along with a central table in order to accommodate for a board meeting on the go. Also, the car might feature a luxury sleeper option as well, with the last row folding feature to make a bed.
The car comes out as 5,140mm long in its standard version, and will also be available in an extended length option taking it to overall 5,370mm in measurements. The Indian-spec version is expected to arrive in two formats. The 6-seater version of the V-Class will be more suited for personal use while the 7-seater configuration will be more famous among high-end travel companies and hotel chains.
The new V-Class will be imported in the Indian market from Spain as a CBU, and the company might change its plans to locally assemble the car depending upon the demand of the vehicle.
The new V-Class will be brought to the Indian market via the CBU (completely built unit) route, and currently there no plans of localization on the new MPV from Mercedes.
The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class is expected to launch in the Indian car market in a price bracket of Rs 75 Lakh to Rs 80 Lakh (Ex-showroom).
Apart from general safety features seen in the cars of the same class, the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class will also be featuring Crosswind Assist and a fatigue detecting attention assist system!