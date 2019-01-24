Mercedes-Benz V-Class India launch highlights: Exclusive and versatile!

The Stuttgart based car company has marked its return into the MPV segment with the launch of new V-Class in the Indian market today. The car will be available in two variants namely Expression (7-seater) and Exclusive (6-seater) variants. The company has yet not disclosed any plans of its local assembly and it will be launched in the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit, and it is set to be imported from Spain. Its Long Wheelbase model measures 5,140mm, and while its Extra Long Wheelbase further stretches the car to 5,370mm. The Indian spec car will be sold in a single engine option which is the 2.0litre four-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of pushing out about 194bhp of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque.