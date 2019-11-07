Mercedes Benz V-Class Elite launched in India: Ultra-luxurious MPV priced at Rs 1.10 Cr

Mercedes-Benz has today introduced a new top-of-the-range variant of its luxurious MPV i.e. the V-Class in India. Called as the Elite, it comes with a number of visual updates along with additional features and safety equipment. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite has been priced at Rs 1.10 Cr (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Expression and Exclusive variants of this luxury MPV command a price tag of Rs 68.40 lakh and Rs 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The V-Class Elite is based on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz V-Class which made its global debut earlier this year, right after the pre-facelift V-Class was introduced in the Indian market. The Elite will retail alongside the remaining two variants.

In sync with the changes seen on the facelifted V-Class, the Elite variant, over the Expression and Exclusive, comes with slightly redesigned headlamps. In addition to this, the front bumper has also been revised and now get a large air-intake across its length with chrome highlights on either end. The silver slats on the front grille have also been revised. On the side, you see a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Customers will be able to choose from an option of two new sets of 18-inch alloys as well, as an accessory. Apart from this, the exterior design of the V-Class Elite matches with rest of the variants.

On the inside, the dashboard layout of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite remains the same as before. However, now you get a new upholstery colour option, over the four previous already available ones. In addition to this, there is a new dashboard trim option also on offer. The changes make the cabin of the V-Class Elite feel more lively. The middle row comes with captain seats which are electrically controlled and offer a wide array of adjustments.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite gets the latest OM 654, 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This unit is capable of churning out 163 hp of power along with 380 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 9-speed G-Tronic automatic transmission. This is 17% lighter than the previous iteration and is BS-6 compliant.

Talking about additional features, the V-Class Elite gets luxury seats with massage and individual climate control functions. The centre console features a refrigerated compartment. Also on offer is a 15 speaker, 640 W Burnester surround sound system. The V-Class Elite comes with 'Agility Control' suspension with selective damping system. The leather upholstery is offered in Silk beige and black colour options. This MPV comes with electric sliding doors, 360-degree camera with Active Park Assist and ambient lighting as well.

At the moment, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class does not face any direct competition in India. However, Toyota is likely to introduce the Vellfire in the luxury MPV space but at a lower price-point than the V-Class Elite sometime later this year.