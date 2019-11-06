Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite India launch tomorrow: India’s most luxurious MPV!

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the V-Class Elite in India tomorrow. The 'Elite' suffix hints that the same is going to be the new top-of-the-range trim for this people carrier. The ultra-luxurious MPV from the German carmaker is likely to be priced above the mark of Rs 90 lakh. At the moment, Mercedes-Benz retails the V-Class in India in two trim levels i.e. Expression and Exclusive which are priced at Rs 68.40 lakh and Rs 81.90 lakh respectively. The V-Class Elite is likely to be based on the facelifted iteration of this MPV which was revealed earlier this year.

The 2020 model year Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes with slightly redesigned headlamps. It also features an all-new design for the front bumper with a large air-intake and chrome highlights on either side. In addition to this, the horizontal slats on the grille have also been given a new look. There is a new set of alloy wheels on offer as well. Apart from this, the exterior design of the updated V-class remains the same as the model which is currently on sales in India. The V-Class Elite is likely to feature all the above-mentioned exterior changes in order to differentiate it from the Expression and Exclusive variants.

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite is likely to remain the same as before. However, in sync with the 2020 iteration of this MPV, it is likely to come with new materials and a different colour layout. At the moment, the V-Class is offered with four different upholstery colour options and three different interior trim options. The V-Class Elite could get a new alternative in both these areas. On top of this, the new range-topping trim could also get additional features and safety equipment.

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. This unit is capable of churning out 160 hp of power along with 380 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The facelifted V-Class comes with a new 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which is available in two states of tune i.e. 190 hp and 239 hp. It remains to be seen if Mercedez-Benz updates the engine line-up of the V-Class with the launch of the Elite or continues to retail it with the same motor.