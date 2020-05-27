Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

The new Beast of Green Hell - the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R has been launched in India along with the new AMG C 63 Coupe with a combined power output of 1061hp!

By:Updated: May 27, 2020 12:38:50 PM

At the company’s first-ever virtual press conference, Mercedes-Benz India has unleashed a combined 1061hp with the launch of the new AMG GT R and the new C 63 Coupe in India. The AMG GT R is priced at Rs 2.48 crore while the C63 Coupe is priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom pan India). Now complying with stricter BS6 emission norms, both cars have been updated for the Indian market and also offer more equipment than before, more power and updated styling.

While the C-Class was updated in 2018 in India, the updated AMG model had not arrived till today. With the new AMG styling kit, the C63 gets a more aggressive look and drops the four-door model for the two-door coupe version. It is power by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 476hp and 650Nm of torque. Transmission duties are cattier out by a 9-speed automatic unit. the new C 63 can accelerate from 0-100kmh in under 4 seconds while it is limited to a top speed of 250kmph.

The flagship AMG GT R, on the other hand, is designed to take on the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo which was recently introduced in India. The AMG GT R shares the same 4.0-litre Bi-Turbo V8 but is tuned to churn out 585hp and 700Nm. The transmission is now a new 7-speed twin-clutch box that helps shift faster than before. With the AMG GT R, the acceleration time from 0-100kmph is brought down to 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 318kmph. The GT R also uses clever technology like active aerodynamics and all-wheel steering.

Both models have been refined and retuned for better performance, they have also been given styling retouches and other mechanical tweaks under the skin. Both models now come with the new MBUX infotainment system along with Mercedes Me Connect as well.

Mercedes-Benz has promised 10 new launches in the year 2020. While regular car sales and the Indian car industry has been reporting a drop in demand, Mercedes-AMG sales have been improving and it claims that Bangalore is the second-largest market for its AMG performance cars after Delhi.

