Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 new models in 2022: EQS coming via CKD route

Mercedes-Benz India today concluded its annual press conference. The German marquee has confirmed to launch a total of 10 new products in the Indian market. The carmaker has not revealed the complete list yet, although it has confirmed the arrival of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in India, along with the all-electric EQS. Other models that are likely to join the list are – C-Class, AMG GT Black Series, GT 63 S e-performance, SL roadster, and the EQC.

Local assembly of Mercedes-Benz EQC

The company has officially confirmed that the EQC will be launched in the Indian market this year. To keep the cost of this fully-electric sedan in check, the company will be assembling it at the Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Moreover, the performance-centric AMG EQS 53 trim is also anticipated to make its way to the Indian market. The brand claims that the EQS’ Hyperscreen will further beef up the connectivity quotient of the car.

While it is still unclear which variant of the EQS will make its way to the Indian showrooms, it is offered in two trims internationally – EQS 450+ and EQS 580. The EQS range gets a 107.8kWh battery pack as standard, offering a WLTP claimed range of 770 Km.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580

The luxury limousine from the German giant is confirmed to launch in India this year. The limo will be assembled at the Chakan-based unit, and it will source power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that churns out a whopping 500 Hp and 700 Nm.

Moreover, the sedan will come with a plethora of features to keep the occupants in utmost comfort. It will sport a 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, along with a 12.8-inch OLED infotainment screen. Moreover, multiple displays will be fixed for the rear occupants. The wheelbase of this behemoth stands at 3,396 mm, while the rear seats can be reclined to 43.5 degrees, aiding the S-Class Maybach with one of the most luxurious rear-seat experiences.