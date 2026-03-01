Mercedes-Benz to drive in the V-Class, once again

To rival Toyota Vellfire (Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.3 crore) and Lexus LM (Rs 2.15 crore to Rs 2.69 crore)

Mercedes-Benz India is set to challenge the luxury MPV dominance of Toyota Vellfire (Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.3 crore) and Lexus LM (Rs 2.15 crore to Rs 2.69 crore) by launching the V-Class on March 3, in the price range of Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 1.8 crore, ex-showroom.

The second-generation V-Class – vastly different from the previous model on sale from 2019-22 – will be the biggest in segment, will have the sophisticated Airmatic suspension system, and will be available in petrol and diesel variants.

Performance and Scale

The petrol engine develops 170 kW (228 bhp) and the diesel 174 kW (233 bhp), and both are augmented by an additional 15 kW (20 bhp) boost from a mild-hybrid system.

A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson told the Financial Express that the V-Class for the Indian market will be available only in the extra-long wheelbase configuration, measuring 5,370 mm in length and a massive 3,430-mm wheelbase. It will have the AMG Line trim, featuring a radiator grille with a star pattern, an integrated LED light strip, and adaptive Multibeam LED headlamps that utilise 84 individually controllable LEDs for precision lighting.

Executive Suite

The interior has been reimagined as a luxurious executive suite, with options ranging from four seats to six seats. In a segment-first move, there will be ventilated seats for the third row (in the six-seat configuration). It will have Burmester surround sound system delivering 640 W, 64-colour ambient lighting, and will be available in five metallic finishes, including Sodalite Blue and Alpine Grey. Finally, the S-Class has a competitor in a different body shape.