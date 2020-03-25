Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

The second all-electric Mercedes-Benz, the EQV will be launched globally in the second half 2020 but Now Mercedes-Benz has taken to someplace very very cold, to do some testing for the upcoming electric van.

Mercedes-Benz will be launching its second-ever all-electric model, the EQV. The EQV is essentially a V-Class that will make its market launch as an electric vehicle by the end of 2020. Prior to its launch, in order to further develop the vehicle for the customers, Mercedes-Benz has taken the EQV 300 for an endurance test to the freezing cold arctic region in Arjeplog, Sweden to test under severe climate conditions.

Reaching up to temperatures of -30-degrees, Celsius, the EQV 300 is being put through icy roads and deep snow for several weeks. Mercedes claims that customers whether private or commercial expect the same demands from an EV as they do for a traditional equivalent vehicle. These tests are conducted to check the vehicle’s reliability and functionality even in severe conditions. The harsh Arctic winter test is one of the last milestones in development before the EQV reaches the market later this year.

Over 30 engineers, electronic experts and mechanics were involved in the test. The tests themselves included driving over a frozen lake and measuring the effects of extreme cold on handling, ergonomics and comfort, all being evaluated and logged with modern, specialised technologies. The starting behaviour and low-temperature resistance of the drive components, software and interfaces, and the thermal management of the whole vehicle were tested in cold cell facilities.

The charging behaviour of the integrated fast-charging function that allows the EQV to reach from 10-80% of energy in 45 minutes was evaluated. The test of charging in cold harsh temperatures was to confirm how the batteries would behave and to ensure reliable functionality regardless of temperature.

“In this final winter test, we demanded everything of the EQV – and it performed very well. We used these extensive tests for the last milestones on the way to market readiness”, said Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz Vans. “Particularly with regard to thermal management, so important to electric vans, we were able to gain insights which will make the EQV safer and more comfortable.”

Like the regular V-Class, the EQV will be available in two wheelbase models (3200 mm and 3430 mm) and with a permissible gross weight of 3500 kilogrammes. The EQV uses a skateboard architecture like most modern EVs and will be available to an option seating limit of up to 8 passengers.

The drivetrain in the EQV will be a an electric motor mounted at the front axle that is capable of 204hp at peak, and 95hp at steady with a 362Nm of torque on offer. The motor will draw its juice from a 100kWh Li-Ion battery pack with 90kWh which will be usable. On the NEDC cycle, the EQV is currently rated to deliver a range of 417-418kms and can reach a top speed of 160kmph.

