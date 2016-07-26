Mercedes-Benz SLC 43AMG launched at Rs 77.50 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India today launched the new SLC 43 AMG, which will replace the long-standing SLK range, making it the third launch by the German carmaker in India this year. The SLC 43AMG is based on the same platform as the C-Class and features a hard-top convertible roof. The styling on the new car is mildly different from the SLK, it replaces and the interiors too have been polished to give a more modern and premium look.

What really makes the SLC 43AMG stand out is the powertrain, which of course has been worked upon by AMG. The car is powered by a 3.0 L twin-turbocharged petrol V6 engine developing about 364 hp and 520 Nm of torque. The engine transfers its power to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Being lighter than the SLK platform, the SLC offers a better balance between performance and efficiency.

The 9G-TRONIC transmission offers the driver five modes to choose from – Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. The V6 petrol engine is claimed to be 20 % more fuel-efficient than the outgoing V8 that powered the SLK. This along with other weight-saving measures has further improved the efficiency of the SLC 43AMG. Commenting on the launch, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes Benz India, said “The all new Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 is an illustration of cutting-edge technology coupled with superlative design elements and unmatched performance in equanimity. Mercedes- Benz set new standards in the luxury open top motoring in India with the launch of the SLK. Now, we celebrate 20 successful years of this timeless roadster, with the introduction of the AMG SLC 43 within 4 months from its international debut. With the launch of the Mercedes-AMG SLC 43, we continue to follow our ‘top of pyramid’ approach and take pride in offering the widest range of performance vehicles for our astute Indian customers."