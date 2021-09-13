Mercedes-Benz sells over 37,000 connected cars

Connectivity has emerged as the core element in cars

By:September 13, 2021 9:10 AM
Mercedes-Benz has sold over 37,000 connected cars

While most luxury carmakers offer different levels of connectivity technology, Mercedes-Benz India has the largest base of connected cars for a luxury carmaker with over 37,000 such cars. “More than 80 per cent of our customers use the ‘Mercedes me connect’ technology on a daily basis, which is integrated with their phones and voice devices,” Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, told FE. “Not only our new cars get ‘Mercedes me connect’, but we also offer the ‘Mercedes me’ adapter solutions to our older cars.”

Schwenk added that from being an additional feature a while ago, connectivity has emerged as the core element in cars. “Our customers want to experience connectivity, just like they would experience luxury, performance and safety,” he said. “With increasing time spend inside a car, connectivity is on top of current customer demand.”

The ‘Mercedes me connect’ technology integrates three aspects of a customer’s life—(1) the smartphone, (2) the car itself, and (3) home, voice integration with Alexa and Google Home.

The ‘Mercedes me connect’ in smartphone functionality includes vehicle health, vehicle stats check, location, remote lock-unlock, geo-fencing, etc.

The in-car functionality includes eCall, meCall (assistance), weather check, online search, Hey Mercedes (MBUX voice commands).

The home functionality includes voice assistance with Alexa and Google Home integration. With this, a customer has access to a range of infotainment/entertainment services on the go, navigation system through third-party apps, safety features to reduce the chances of an accident, and remote access to various functions of the vehicle.

Som Kapoor, partner, Automotive Sector, EY India, pointed out that connectivity is one of the four pillars of the future of mobility, defined as the ACES (autonomous, connected, electric, shared). “A paradigm shift is taking place towards connectivity,” he said. “It’s not limited to cars; it’s in kitchen devices, home appliances, everywhere.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

World EV Day 2021: Top electric cars & two-wheelers with highest range in India

World EV Day 2021: Top electric cars & two-wheelers with highest range in India

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India