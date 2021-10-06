Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Mercedes-Benz records highest-ever sales figure in Q3 2021 with 4,101 units sold in the Indian market. Consequently, the brand posted a YoY growth of 99 per cent over the same period of 2020.

Mercedes-Benz sells a total of 24 models in the country. It is one of the highest figures from a luxury carmaker in our market. The brand has been enjoying the top spot in the luxury car market with leading figures on the sales tally. Despite the pandemic and other challenges like global chip shortage, Mercedes-Benz managed to post a sales figure of 4,101 units for the Q3 (July-September) this year. It is a YoY growth of 99 per cent over the corresponding period of 2020. In fact, it is the highest-ever figure recorded for any quarter to date in the brand’s history.

The automaker has carved a strong rebound, clearly visible with the abovementioned achievement. High sales volume from all the three quarters (January-September) of the year 2021 has helped the carmaker surpass the sales volume achieved in the whole of CY2020. In Q1 this year, Mercedes-Benz delivered 3,193 units, while in Q2 and Q3, the company sold 1,664 units and 4,101 units, respectively. With a total of 8,598 units sold this year, Mercedes-Benz has recorded a 79 per cent increase in sales over the Jan-Sep 2020 period.

Mercedes-Benz has a long product line-up in India comprising 24 models. Out of which, 13 are assembled locally at its factory in Chakan around Pune in the state of Maharashtra. This year, the German brand has launched 11 new products in the country, namely the A-Class Limousine, New GLA, New E-Class, GLC facelift, GLS Maybach, New S-Class and a host of AMGs, including the AMG A35, AMG E53, AMG E63, AMG GLA 35, and AMG GLE63 S.

Talking of the highest-selling models, the LWB E-Class took the top spot, followed by the GLC SUV. Likewise, the demand for products like A-Class Limousine, GLA and E-Class stood high. Strong demand for the GLC, GLE and GLS range of SUVs was also observed by the carmaker. Additionally, the order book for the EQC electric SUV is filled to the brim, and the country will be receiving a new batch of the electric SUV this month. While the firm has already rolled out 1.3 lakh vehicles from its Pune-based plant, it will be launching the new locally assembled S-Class in India on October 7.

