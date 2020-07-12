Mercedes-Benz sells 2948 cars in first half of 2020: GLS makes up 22 percent of June sales

Mercedes-Benz India delivered 2948 new cars to its customers with SUVs taking the lead. The company reports a positive growth despite the ongoing market conditions influenced by the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Mercedes-Benz has reported that it is witnessing signs of positive growth in its June sales numbers, having sold 2,948 units through the first half of 2020. The automobile market has been hit hard due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has forced sales to degrow further from the continuing slowdown from last year. The German manufacturer, however, says the outlook for the month of June looks positive with SUVs taking the centre stage with 57 percent contribution. Mercedes-Benz GLS reportedly contributed 22 percent of total sales last month.

The manufacturer says that the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class, and GLC remain the key volume drivers, adding that unavailability of BS4 volume models during the BS6 transition posed a challenge in H1 2020 and it expects a further sales growth in H2 with the availability of BS6 volume products and additional launches of other volume models.

Keeping local authority directives in mind, Mercedes-Benz India is gradually ramping-up its operations and sales. Going into Unlock 1.0, Mercedes emphasizes that the company and its dealer partners’ current priority is the safety and health of its employees, customers and suppliers. Digital presence for Mercedes-Benz has helped generate 8000+ leads amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

The focus for Mercedes-Benz remains on generating demand and support the customer on their purchase decision with innovative financial solutions like WishBox 2.0, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Mercedes will further expand its product portfolio in the next couple of months. The availability of BS6 volume models, the launch of new models combined with an expected revival of customer sentiments should help create demand, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in India some three weeks ago with petrol and diesel engine options with the GLS 400d and the GLS 450. The GLS-Class is a direct rival to the BMW X7 which was introduced in India in 2019 along with the Range Rover.

