Mercedes-Benz Safe Roads Summit 2019 unveiled: Key safety points discussed



Mercedes-Benz India has brought it's Safe Roads Summit to the country, again. The entire gamut of Daimler India entities grouped together for this summit. Safe Roads was initiated in 2015. Mercedes-Benz India has been carrying the baton for safe roads through research reports, demonstrations on the road and more.

Mercedes-Benz India also unveiled the Experimental Safety Vehicle or ESF to the audience. The GLE-based vehicle carries a host of sensors and is level four autonomy compliant. This car at the moment has got many airbags including a seat belt unit. Moreover, it has a message conveyer at the rear and front. The rear one tells drivers on the hazards ahead. The one at the front talks to road users about a vehicle approaching from the back. It also has a warning triangle robot. While the car seemed a bit ungainly and bulky because of the many big sensors, some of the technologies showcased will most likely be put into production by 2021.

There were several panelists from elite auto portals who had a discussion with the audience. Everyone had a common thought that India lacks behind in compliance. Moreover, we should start young. Kids should be taught all these safety norms right from school level. These kids will, in essence, teach others around and probably more adults as well will come to the fore on safety norms. Safety is not an option. It is a priority was the message-driven at this summit.