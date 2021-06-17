Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch LIVE: price, specs, features, variants

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan India Launch Live Updates: Brace yourselves for the India debut of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class! The S-Class has always been the top-tier product in the German car manufacturers portfolio and offers an uber-luxurious environment and top-of-the-line features. The same is true for the 2021 S-Class as it comes with some really cool technology inside the cabin. We are expected to get the long wheelbase version of the S-Class in India. The dimensions have increased a little bit compared to the previous model as well and that translates into more space for the occupants and their luggage. It also comes with a new and improved second-generation MBUX system and a virtual assistant and a new 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen mounted in portrait orientation at the centre of the dashboard.

