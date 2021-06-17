  1. Auto
Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch LIVE: price, specs, features, variants

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India, 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class Sedan Launch Live News: The German carmaker is all set to announce the price of their flagship luxury sedan in India. This new iteration of S-CLass is a new-generation model that brings many changes along with the update.

By: | Updated: June 17, 2021 9:00:54 am
Mercedes Benz S-Class Sedan India Launch, Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 Price in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan India Launch Live Updates: Brace yourselves for the India debut of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class! The S-Class has always been the top-tier product in the German car manufacturers portfolio and offers an uber-luxurious environment and top-of-the-line features. The same is true for the 2021 S-Class as it comes with some really cool technology inside the cabin. We are expected to get the long wheelbase version of the S-Class in India. The dimensions have increased a little bit compared to the previous model as well and that translates into more space for the occupants and their luggage. It also comes with a new and improved second-generation MBUX system and a virtual assistant and a new 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen mounted in portrait orientation at the centre of the dashboard.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch Live News: Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Price in India, Specs, Images Features, Mileage, Reviews

    09:00 (IST)17 Jun 2021
    The start of something 'superb'!

    Mercedes Benz S-Class Sedan India Launch, Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 Price in India

    S-Class has always been a flagship product from the German carmaker and offered the best in terms of luxury and comfort. The name S-Class comes from the German term Sonderklasse which means ‘super class’. The very first car that was officially called “S-Class” was the W116 that came out almost 49 years ago in 1972. 

    08:30 (IST)17 Jun 2021
    Beginning of a new era

    Mercedes Benz S-Class Sedan India Launch, Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 Price in India

    The new S-Class (W223) is actually the seventh generation of the S-Class and is based on the MRA platform. In India, we will get the long wheelbase version of the sedan which has the internal name V223. Even though the luxury sedan is launching in India today, it was unveiled globally in September of 2020. 

    08:04 (IST)17 Jun 2021
    2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is almost here!

    Greetings reader and welcome to the LIVE blog of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class! Stay tuned to this space for updates on the new flagship luxury limousine that is finally making its way to Indian shores. We will be covering all aspects like the price, dimensions, changes and engine options of the vehicle.

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class made its global debut in September of 2020 and is now making its way to India. This new generation model is bigger in size and has substantial improvements in the technology department as well.

