2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan India Launch Live Updates: Brace yourselves for the India debut of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class! The S-Class has always been the top-tier product in the German car manufacturers portfolio and offers an uber-luxurious environment and top-of-the-line features. The same is true for the 2021 S-Class as it comes with some really cool technology inside the cabin. We are expected to get the long wheelbase version of the S-Class in India. The dimensions have increased a little bit compared to the previous model as well and that translates into more space for the occupants and their luggage. It also comes with a new and improved second-generation MBUX system and a virtual assistant and a new 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen mounted in portrait orientation at the centre of the dashboard.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch LIVE: price, specs, features, variants
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India, 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class Sedan Launch Live News: The German carmaker is all set to announce the price of their flagship luxury sedan in India. This new iteration of S-CLass is a new-generation model that brings many changes along with the update.
By: Aakash Paul | Updated: June 17, 2021 9:00:54 am
Read More
Highlights
S-Class has always been a flagship product from the German carmaker and offered the best in terms of luxury and comfort. The name S-Class comes from the German term Sonderklasse which means ‘super class’. The very first car that was officially called “S-Class” was the W116 that came out almost 49 years ago in 1972.
The new S-Class (W223) is actually the seventh generation of the S-Class and is based on the MRA platform. In India, we will get the long wheelbase version of the sedan which has the internal name V223. Even though the luxury sedan is launching in India today, it was unveiled globally in September of 2020.
Greetings reader and welcome to the LIVE blog of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class! Stay tuned to this space for updates on the new flagship luxury limousine that is finally making its way to Indian shores. We will be covering all aspects like the price, dimensions, changes and engine options of the vehicle.