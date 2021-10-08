Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new Made in India S-Class, which is around Rs 50 lakhs cheaper than the CBU version. The S 350 D has been priced at Rs 1.57 crore and the S 450 4MATIC at Rs 1.62 crore.

By:October 8, 2021 6:28 AM
Mercedes Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched its new Mercedes S-Class car, which is made in India. The new S Class will be cheaper by Rs 50 lakh compared to the completely built units (CBU) imported into the country. The company rolled out two variants of the new S Class from its Chakan facility in Pune. The S 350 D has been priced at Rs 1.57 crore and the S 450 4MATIC at Rs 1.62 crore.

The luxury carmaker has seen a quick recovery in the market with record sales in the third quarter of 2021. However, the Mercedes-Benz India, managing director, Martin Schwenk has warned of supply-side challenges which could affect their ability to service this demand in the last quarter. There would be a waiting period of 16 weeks and even longer in some cases because of the semiconductor shortage, logistics challenges and availability of components, Schwenk said.

Mercedes-Benz carved a strong rebound in its sales performance in Q3 2021 (July-September) buoyed by a strong product portfolio and resurgent customer sentiment, Schwenk said. The company has seen a V-shaped recovery since June. Under normal circumstances they could have sold more, he added.

The new S Class was launched in June as a CBU and going by the response, the company accelerated the launch of the cars made in India. The company has sold 8,250 Mercedes S Class cars in the country to date. Mercedes-Benz now produces 13 models in India and has the largest portfolio of locally manufactured products.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform