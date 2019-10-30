Mercedes-Benz recalls its EQC electric car: Faulty differential bolt allegedly the problem

Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz has recalled the EQC electric SUV worldwide for a potential defective bolt in the differential. The manufacturer announced on Tuesday stating that a bolt in the front axle may not meet their durability specifications and is said to be recalling around 1,700 units of the electric car.

The carmaker stated “Daimler AG has determined that on certain EQC vehicles the bolt in the front axle differential transmission might not meet durability specifications. Thus, it cannot be ruled out, that the bolt breaks over lifetime,"

The manufacturer said that the faulty component could interrupt torque transmission to the front axle and eventually lead the vehicle to stall. The safety of the passengers may become affected is the broken bolt becomes lodged with the differential transmission resulting in the lack of ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.

While a Reuters report suggests that a German publication reports the vehicles recalled to be around 1,700 units, the manufacturer has declined to comment on the number of affected vehicles.

The Mercedes EQC is the brand's first all-electric vehicle which comes under its new 'EQ' brand. The EQC is essentially an all-electric equivalent of the GLC and is powered by two asynchronous electric motors, on eat the front and the second at the rear axle. It features an 80kwh lithium-ion battery which helps the EQC cover a range of more than 400kms on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz and Audi both recently introduced their first all-electric vehicles. Audi had also recalled the E-Tron electric SUV worldwide for the possibility of leaks in the vehicle’s battery pack which could lead to the vehicle catching fire in the event of a crash.