Mercedes-Benz Proves EV range anxiety is history at 47th Vienna Motor Symposium

The 47th International Vienna Motor Symposium highlighted a pivotal shift in automotive R&D, from Mercedes-Benz’s 620km long-range EQS demonstration to AVL’s record-breaking 48% thermal efficiency engine.

When the head of Technical Development for e-Drive at Mercedes-Benz pulled up to the Vienna Hofburg for the 47th International Vienna Motor Symposium last month, he brought more than just an EV; he brought confidence. Having driven the brand’s electric flagship, the new generation Mercedes-Benz EQS, directly from Stuttgart to Vienna – a long 620-km drive – he arrived with 21% battery charge left.

The demonstration was a mic-drop moment for the EV industry, proving that the return trip could be completed with just a single charging stop. This real-world feat set the stage for a symposium defined by the message that the future of mobility requires a holistic perspective rather than a silver bullet.

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Powertrain innovation

Held from April 22-24, 2026, the symposium gathered 1,000 international guests, 100 expert presentations, and 50 exhibitors at what is widely considered the world’s most prestigious powertrain conference. While the Mercedes-Benz journey highlighted the leaps in EV efficiency, the broader discourse emphasised that market realities and global R&D do not yet support phasing out fossil fuels.

“The big picture – from cradle to grave in terms of energy and propulsion – is what matters,” noted Prof Bernhard Geringer, president of the Austrian Society of Automotive Engineers (ÖVK).

China’s strategic roadmap

A major highlight was the European premiere of China SAE’s Roadmap 3.0, presented by Prof Xiangyang Xu of Beihang University. This blueprint charts the course for China’s automotive industry through 2040, anticipating that roughly one-third of all new registrations will still feature internal combustion engines (ICE) in electrified formats.

The surging popularity of Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs) was also a focal point. Reports indicated that over 1.2 million units were sold in China last year alone, prompting companies like Horse Powertrain to develop dedicated gasoline engine platforms specifically for range-extender use.

The resilience of ICE

Despite the push for electrification, the symposium proved that ICE development is far from obsolete. Graz-based AVL List GmbH debuted an engine achieving a staggering 48% thermal efficiency, a figure once considered unthinkable.

The high-performance segment remains equally committed to diverse powertrains.

Lamborghini detailed the evolution of the Temerario supercar into its track-focused GT3 variant.

Zenvo showcased a hybrid-modular 6.6-litre V12 developed with Mahle, capable of producing 1,876 horsepower. Porsche presented the 911 Turbo S alongside a new direct oil-cooling system for the Cayenne Electric Turbo’s rear axle.

Europe under pressure

While technological milestones were celebrated, Matthias Zink, CEO of Schaeffler Powertrain & Chassis, spoke emotionally during the closing plenary about the difficulty of injecting factual, holistic arguments into EU legislative circles, which he described as often being too “dogmatic.”

The sentiment was echoed by other industry leaders who warned that while China focuses on strategic planning and the US on funding, Europe is led strictly by regulation. Industry experts suggested that time is running out for Europe to retain its status as the “cradle of technology” unless it adopts a more technology-neutral approach.

Battery sovereignty and hydrogen

There were signs of industrial progress within Europe. Frank Blome, CEO of Volkswagen’s battery subsidiary PowerCo SE, confirmed that serial production of the ‘standard cell’ began in Salzgitter, Germany, in December 2025. This battery will debut in the new ID.Polo, with further expansion planned for Valencia and Canada.

Hydrogen remains a central pillar of the ‘holistic’ future. Whether through direct combustion or fuel cell applications, experts like Prof Helmut Eichlseder argued that Austria and Europe must stay at the forefront of hydrogen R&D to ensure industrial resilience.

As the 47th symposium concluded, the automotive world looked towards the 48th International Vienna Motor Symposium, scheduled for April 21-23, 2027, with the hope that the gap between regulatory ambition and technological reality will have begun to close.