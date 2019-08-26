Mercedes-Benz opens new dealership in Bhubaneshwar: Here’s what makes it special!

Mercedes-Benz has announced the inauguration of one of Odisha’s largest luxury car dealerships in the twin-cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The brand's state-of-the-art luxury dealership that goes by the name T&T Motors is spread across an area of 40,000 sq. ft., with 6 car display and 10 service bays that can service up to 3,500 cars a year. Mercedes Benz says that the recently inaugurated 3S facility (sales, service and spares) will act as a one-stop-shop for all the sales and customer service requirements for the customers in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raurkela, Sambalpur and adjoining areas. The latest facility was inaugurated by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and Vidur Talwar, Managing Director, T & T Motors and Rohan Talwar, Executive Director, T & T Motors.

With an investment of Rs. 8.5 crores, the largest luxury 3S by Mercedes-Benz in Odisha was set up in a quick span of 6 months. The new facility has 30 professionally trained staff and consists of a Café Mercedes, a Mercedes-Benz accessories & merchandise section and a customer lounge. The facility has a dedicated race-car wall for auto enthusiasts. Moreover, the environment-friendly facility has 50% open green area.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that Mercedes-Benz has been the pioneer of luxury car market in India, and the brand has been steadily growing this market ever since. Emerging markets will be the next growth engines for the luxury cars and the company is excited to participate in this growth story. The inauguration of T & T Motors, one the largest luxury car dealership in Odisha, reiterates the brand's commitment of introducing an unparalleled brand and ownership experience, which is synonymous with Mercedes-Benz. He added that Mercedes-Benz is excited to be present in this market and are confident that T & T Motors will become the luxury car destination of Cuttack and create a fascinating journey for customers of Mercedes-Benz in this market.