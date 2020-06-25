Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Automated driving in future Mercedes-Benz cars will be powered by NVIDIA’s next generation DRIVE platform. The computer system-on-chip (SoC), called Orin, is based on the recently announced NVIDIA Ampere supercomputing architecture.

Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA have announced their plan to enter a cooperation agreement for developing an in-vehicle computing system and an artificial intelligence infrastructure for use in Mercedes models that will roll out in 2024. The lineup of new cars will have this tech for upgradable automated driving functions. The software architecture will be based on NVIDIA DRIVETM platform and will be standard in the next-generation Mercedes-Benz cars.

A primary feature in the system will be the ability to automate driving on regular routes from point A to B. It will include several safety and convenience features as well. Customers will have a choice to pick and purchase capabilities, software applications, or subscription services through OTA (over the air) updates throughout the life of the car.

This new platform will become a centralised and software-defined system in the future Mercedes-Benz vehicles, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said.

NVIDIA’s AI computing architecture will help Mercedes streamline its progress in autonomous driving. These new capabilities and upgrades will be downloaded from the cloud, improving safety, increasing value, and extending the joy of ownership for all Mercedes-Benz customers, he added.

NVIDIA’s next-generation DRIVE platform will power automated driving systems in future Mercedes-Benz cars. Called Orin, the computer system-on-chip (SoC) is based on the recently announced NVIDIA Ampere supercomputing architecture. The platform has full system software designed for automated driving applications. Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA will jointly develop the AI system and automated driving applications, including SAE Level 2 and 3 levels, along with parking functions of up to Level 4 autonomy.

