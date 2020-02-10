Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new ‘digital’ showroom with interactive touch interface in South Delhi

Mercedes-Benz today inaugurated its new dealership Global Star at Green Park in South Delhi. It is the first Mercedes-Benz showroom in India based on the manufacturer's new brand presence in retail. This includes a combination of spatial design, advisory processes and the introduction of digital methods in advice, sales, and service. This is Mercedes-Benz’s 97th outlet, which is the largest presence by a luxury carmaker in the country. The showroom was inaugurated by Matthias Luehrs, Head of Overseas Region, Mercedes-Benz Cars and Martin Schwenk, Managing Director& CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Highlights of new digital Mercedes-Benz showroom:

It is located in the national capital with an investment of Rs 8.2 crore spread across 12,000 sq ft area. It employs more than 50 professionally trained staff with nine car displays and one delivery bay. The facility has been built as per the new brand presence concept in retail that Mercedes-Benz has piloted across the world.

Global Star showroom will serve as a focal point of interest for all Mercedes-Benz customers in the Delhi/NCR market and neighboring cities.

The showroom has shared-use spaces like hospitality lounge and bar areas for conversations with the customers, along with digital assets like a digital wall, interactive touch table, touch TV, digital spec stands for tech-savvy customers to support the presentation and explanation of the products and services.

Mercedes-Benz India at Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz showcased a host of products at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo - from production-ready models to electric car concepts. The list of unveils includes one of the all-new 2020 GLA SUV which is going to be launched in India sometime within the next couple of months.

Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz storms in with a host of products- EQC, new GLA, A-Class Limousine and more!

The new GLA comes with a revised exterior which includes a new design for the bumpers, headlamps, grille as well as other visual elements. Also on showcase is the new GLE which was launched recently in India. In addition to this, the SUV portfolio of Mercedes-Benz at the Auto Expo includes the new-gen GLS SUV.