Mercedes-Benz marks production of 100,000th car ‘Made in India, for India’

Mercedes-Benz India is marking the production of its 100,000th car in the country, which makes it the first luxury car maker in India to reach the milestone of 100,000 cars ‘Made in India, for India’. The car the rolled out of the production line to mark the milestone for the German marque was a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The car was rolled-out from the assembly line of Mercedes-Benz’s world-class manufacturing facility at Chakan, by Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-Benz started its production in India by rolling-out the E-Class in 1995, and today has a local portfolio comprising nine key models, including the new generation cars like CLA, GLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, sedans and the GLC, GLE, GLS SUVs and also Mercedes-Maybach S 560.

“The roll out of the 100,000th Mercedes-Benz vehicle in India is a strong testimony of the impeccable customer trust and the unsurpassable brand equity Mercedes-Benz enjoys in this dynamic country. The journey that began 24 years ago, as we pioneered the luxury car segment in the country, has only gotten more fruitful and today we remain the most preferred luxury brand in the country,” Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz trucks now to be Made-in-Pakistan: Daimler AG and NLC sign MoU

“The milestone of rolling-out 100,000 cars is also the result of the absolute dedication of all past and present employees of Mercedes-Benz India, who remain our best brand ambassadors. This achievement also reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s India commitment and we strongly believe in the India story and it’s potential. We will further deepen our strong connect with the Indian customers and keep continuing to fascinate them with our products and customer service.”

Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury automotive brand to enter the Indian market in 1994. The W 124 E-Class was the first luxury car in India’s modern era which rolled out of the assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz India in Pimpri, Pune.