Mercedes-Benz Luxe Drive Live Gurgaon 2018: Chance for you to experience the finest in automobiles

Mercedes-Benz’ Luxe Drive Live is on in Gurgaon, kicking of phase 2 of the rather unique initiative that looks not only to give customers a taste of the cars that Mercedes has to offer but also the life that it associates with. With phase 1 recently concluded in Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur and Bengaluru, the Luxe Drive Live came to Gurgaon. Mercedes say the Luxe drive is centred around three pillars that represent the Mercedes way of life, namely, Adrenaline, Gourmet food and good music. We went down to Gurgaon to see what the hype was about.

Hosted at Leisure Valley in Gurgaon over the weekend of September 15th and 16th, the event was a cross-spectrum understanding of the Mercedes-Benz culture. From a slalom course, where trained Mercedes-Benz drivers were instructing customers and potential customers on the capabilities of Mercedes Benz cars. From Slalom Courses to off-road trails, and even a hard braking track the Luxe Drive gave customers a chance to see what their car was truly capable of outside the confines of bumper to bumper city traffic. While the drive took centre stage during the day, the event also had celebrity chefs, food trucks, a juice bar and even a Playstation corner for the kiddies. Following the drive, the evening was concluded with a party hosted by MTV.

Speaking on the Drive Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes Benz India, Roland Folger stressed on the fact that the NCR was a key market for Mercedes in India with an affinity towards the Luxe Life. The Seventh event on the calendar with more to go before the year-end is designed to give customers a taste of the brand's technology and performance but also, its elegance. In conclusion of his statement, Folger said that this new Luxr Drive Live format was the right mix of elements that represented the Mercedes brands and created a strong platform for them to deepen their relationship with their customers.