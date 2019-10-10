Mercedes-Benz leads Indian luxury car market: E-Class drives growth

During the period of January to September 2019, Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 9,915 units. Country's largest luxury carmaker said that it achieved a 'satisfactory' sales performance for the period on the back of boosted sales during the month of September 2019. During the same period last year, the sales for the company stood at 11,789 units. For Mercedes, it was the long-wheelbase E-Class that remained the top-seller during this period. Apart from this, the C-Class and the GLC were amongst the other major contributors to the sales for the German brand in India. The company said that despite the slowdown, the luxury car segment in India grew by 160 per cent in H1 2019.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “We are glad to maintain our market leadership in the luxury car market despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds from the earlier quarters, and also having a higher base in the segment. We are equally excited to witness great consumer feedback on our products in September. On the back of a strong September performance, we have already crossed the 10,000 units mark in the first week of October, and are confident of maintaining this growth momentum by leveraging the upbeat customer sentiment. Of particular satisfaction has been the 160% growth in the Dream Cars segment, which once again underlines the luxury customers’ strong faith in the three-pointed star. We are hopeful and expect sales to rise slightly in the full year.”

In other news, Mercedes-Benz India recently announced that it sold a total of 200 cars in a single day, the day of Dussera. Out of the 200, 174 were delivered in Mumbai along. Sales in Gujarat accounted for 74 units. Majority of the sales accounted for those of the C-Class and the E-Class sedans along with the GLE and the GLC SUV. The company says that it is going to bring in new products in Q4 2019 alongside launching new brand initiatives.