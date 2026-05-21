Mercedes-Benz launches Night Edition GLE, GLS SUVs in India

GLE and GLS Night Editions to be offered in restricted volumes as part of global programme

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Night Edition versions of the GLE and GLS luxury SUVs. The GLE 300d Night Edition is priced at Rs 1.05 crore, while the GLE 450 Night Edition costs Rs 1.14 crore. The GLS 450 Night Edition is priced at Rs 1.41 crore and the GLS 450d at Rs 1.43 crore.

Bespoke Aesthetic

The Night Edition range is part of Mercedes-Benz’s global limited-series programme and will be available in restricted numbers in India. Both SUVs receive blacked-out exterior styling elements and are offered in Alpine Grey and Obsidian Black colour options. Alpine Grey will remain exclusive to the Night Edition range. Inside, the SUVs feature black Nappa leather upholstery, Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim and a Head-Up Display as standard. The GLE Night Edition additionally gets AIRMATIC suspension over the standard version.

Catering to Surging Demand

Mercedes-Benz said India remains among its top global markets for GLE and GLS sales. The GLS continues to be the company’s highest-selling model in the top-end luxury SUV segment, while the GLE remains one of its strongest performers in the core luxury SUV category.

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“The introduction of the Night Edition with bespoke design, curated interiors, exclusive appointments and a sharper focus on personalisation makes these SUVs highly exclusive,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.