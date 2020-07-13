Mercedes-Benz launches new digital service & finance initiatives: Zero-cost EMI for 3 months

DSDNxt (Digital Service Drive Next) is a customer services program of Mercedes-Benz India that includes a host of digital solutions for customers to stay connected from the comfort of home and avail personalised services.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the introduction of digital service solutions called DSDNxt (Digital Service Drive Next) and ‘Pay at your convenience’. As a customer-centric brand, Mercedes-Benz believes in the integration of digital technology in the entire value chain, from design and development to production, and finally to sales and service. Towards this strategy, the digital program DSDNxt, the Vehicle Digital Reception System (vDRS), and WhatsApp for Business initiatives will ensure real-time service updates to the customers remotely, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

‘Pay at your convenience’: An industry-first service bill finance aims to ensure ease of payment to the customers for their service requirements. It will be available with credit cards from more than 13 banks, allowing Credit Card EMI option for a tenure up to 12 months, Zero-cost EMI option for 3 months, and One swipe EMI easy payment option for both preventive maintenance and general repairs.

Vehicle Digital Reception System (vDRS) allows customers to stay connected during the service of their car from their homes. A link of ‘Service Web Check-In Pass’ is sent to the customers, which provides access to the following information:

o All the information about appointment e.g. – Date and time of appointment, Pick & Drop

o Executive’s/Service Consultant’s Name, Photo, and Contact Number, etc.

o Selection of Preferences like pick/drop location, customer lounge access, etc.

o Real-time tracking of the car during pick & drop

o Real-time service status updates

o Access to service documents like estimate and invoices

o Online service bill payment

Service updates will be shared with the customers over WhatsApp. The updates will include details like the next service due date, allotment of service consultant, service estimate, service status, etc.

