Mercedes-Benz launches Mercedes Me: Just Rs 5,000 for a connected experience

Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new smartphone app called Merecedes Me to allow functions like remote access to the vehicle and notify the user of data like mileage, tyre pressure, etc. Besides this, through Mercedes Me app customers can gain direct access to personalised news relating to their vehicle. The app is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store. Mercedes-Benz models dated 2007 and later can be equipped with Mercedes Me module through an adaptor priced at Rs 5,000 and the cars that will be rolled out in November 2019 and after will come pre-equipped with the system.

Mercedes Me app provides support to its customers in case of accidents or breakdowns and to book service and maintenance appointments as well. Customers can personalise which details would they like to receive on their smartphone through push notifications.

The app can only be used in Mercedes-Benz vehicles that are equipped with Mercedes Me Connect communication module. The services available may differ based on the vehicle's equipment. Customers are required to download the Mercedes Me app on the smartphone and create an account free-of-charge.

According to Mercedes-Benz, data shared through the smartphone app will be 'safer than many mobile phones' and the system will comply with the European data privacy standards.

Within its digitisation efforts, Mercedes-Benz India is also setting up digital kiosks at its dealerships to allow easy car configuration which can be shared with any dealership in the country using a QR based system. Besides this, customers will also be able to see the car they're interested in 3D through an augmented reality app and pick colours.

Merecdes-Benz India is introducing online stores with an aim - "Buying a Mercedes-Benz should be as easy as ordering food online." The German car manufacturer admits that the Indian government is assisting in promoting e-commerce in the country and hence the online store will be all the more welcome here.

Customers can select payment options or finance their car and choose additional services along with assistance from online sales executives. The car can be picked up from the dealership or they can have it delivered at their address as well. The website for the online store is - shop.Mercedes-Benz.co.in. These online stores will deal in new as well as used Mercedes cars. The manufacturer aims for 25% of sales to be online by 2025.