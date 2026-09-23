Mercedes-Benz launches G 63 Offroad Pro at Rs 3.80 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG G 63 Offroad Pro in India at ₹3.80 crore. The limited-run SUV gets advanced off-road hardware, Traction Pro mode and a 585hp twin-turbo V8 with mild-hybrid tech.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG G 63 Offroad Pro in India at Rs 3.80 crore, ex-showroom. The flagship SUV gets AMG-specific off-road hardware, and it will be available in limited numbers. Compared to the standard AMG G 63, the Offroad Pro carries a premium of Rs 6 lakh. Deliveries are expected to commence in the coming months.

The new top spec G-Class forms part of the Mercedes Top-end Luxury portfolio that also comprises the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, EQS SUV and the new V-Class. Sales in this segment grew more than 20 per cent in the first half, with TEVs accounting for 28 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s volumes. AMG sales surged 50 per cent, while waiting periods for select models extend up to a year.

The new Offroad Pro trim gets active ride control suspension with active roll stabilisation. Another key addition is the Traction Pro mode (available in the Rock and Sand modes). Mercedes claims this system can control braking torque at each wheel individually, and it offers seven stages of locking.

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Like the standard AMG G 63, the Offroad Pro version is powered by the brand’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 585hp and 850Nm. This engine is complemented by a 22hp 48V mild-hybrid system. All-wheel drive is standard, and the SUV does the 0-100kph sprint in a claimed time of 4.4 seconds.