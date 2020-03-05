Mercedes-Benz just one short of outlet century in India! Opens two outlets in Surat

Mercedes-Benz India's two outlets in Surat that have a state-of-the-art showroom (1S) along with a service facility (2S) have been launched with an investment of Rs. 8 crores.

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated two new dealerships in the city of Surat. The company says that the opening of both outlets by the company underlines Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to reach the customers in the Tier II and Tier III markets. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and K.M. Thakkar, Managing Director, Emerald Motors inaugurated the showroom and the service facility. Mercedes-Benz India launched two outlets in Surat that have a state-of-the-art showroom (1S) along with a service facility (2S) with an investment of Rs. 8 crores.

The showroom is located at Bharthana, Vesu, Taluka – Majura, Surat and is spread across an area of 7,000 sq. ft. The said outlet has a staff of 15 and will have a 7 car display along with a delivery bay. The new showroom is equipped with Cafe Mercedes, Premium Lounge, Driver’s Lounge and an exclusive area for boutique and accessories display.

On the other hand, the service facility is located at Maruti Ind. Estate, Opp. B.R.C. Colony, Bhedwad, Surat and this one is spread across an area of 23,000 sq. ft. With 22 service bays, the said service facility can service 5000+ cars in a year. The said outlet will have 35 trained professionals to ensure all kind of car related services. The service facility has been equipped to offer all the preventive Maintenance & General Repair (PMGR) along with Body & Paint Repair (B&P) services. Moreover, accessories and and spare parts and other value added services are also available at the outlet.

Commenting on the launch of the new outlets, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that Gujarat is one of the top five markets for Mercedes-Benz and contributes in double-digit to the company’s sales volume. Surat is the second biggest market in Gujarat, and the brand sees immense potential here. He also said that the inauguration of 98th and 99th outlet in the country is a manifestation of Mercedes-Benz successful ‘Go to Customer’ strategy. The economic expansion of the last decade has given rise to a new restless generation of entrepreneurs and propelled the rise of cities like Surat. With our strong partners like Emerald Motors, we are confident that more customers in the ‘Diamond City’ will now have access to the Mercedes-Benz brand.

