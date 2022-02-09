Mercedes-Benz introduces EV upskilling course in a Pune women’s college

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the first-ever EV module for its ADAM course in MKSSS women’s college, Pune. This EV module will be a part of the 12-month Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course.

Mercedes-Benz India, the country’s largest luxury carmaker, has introduced an industry-focused electric vehicle (EV) module in its Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course. Moreover, to promote diversity and equal opportunity for women in the auto industry, Mercedes-Benz’s EV module has been first introduced at the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha (MKSSS) women’s college in Pune, Maharashtra. MKSSS women’s college has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2018.

With the introduction of this EV module, the company says that it has reiterated its commitment of continuing to develop the future talent pool in the country and make them industry-ready, through its academic upskilling initiatives. While the first EV module has been rolled out at MKSSS women’s college in Pune, Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will subsequently introduce this EV module in two more institutes by 2022, followed by other institutes across the country in due course of time.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with students at MKSSS Institute

This EV module will be a part of the 12-month Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course, which is a unique public-private partnership initiative aimed to upskill students with the latest technological advancements. Mercedes-Benz India says that this course is split into subtopics and will impart knowledge about the advanced level of systems in the vehicle, awareness about the HV System & its measurements, along with personal & vehicle safety. It will also provide an opportunity for the students to get hands-on practical expertise in EV technologies.

Mercedes-Benz’s ADAM course was first introduced in 2006 and it is operational in nine technical institutions in various cities across the country, including Government polytechnic (GPP), Pune, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar, Government Engineering College, (GEC) Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, among others. Mercedes-Benz India says that over 1,200 students have benefited from the ADAM course since its inception and have achieved successful placements in the Industry.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Electric is the future and it is imperative that we drive ahead with upskilling and re-skilling initiatives for our talent pool, making them industry ready and create a robust e-mobility ecosystem. The new EV module of the ADAM course leverages Mercedes-Benz’s global expertise to impart world-class training to our young generation, aspiring for an automotive career. There is a need for the present academic curriculums to be in sync with the rapid transition and evolving requirements of the Indian EV industry.”

He further added, “With the introduction of the EV module, we are addressing this specific requirement and will help create a pool of young talents, who will be instrumental in supporting the transition to e-mobility. Our continued association with MKSSS, Pune is a testament to our commitment to promote a culture of diversity that offers equal opportunities to young aspirants to excel in the field of automotive mechatronics. We are confident that the inclusion of the EV module will be beneficial, making their skill set highly sought after for the emerging requirements of the automotive industry.”

Dr. P.V.S. Shastry, Secretary of MKSSS, said, “We are delighted that the first EV Module in an ADAM course is introduced at MKSSS. Since its inception in 2018, the ADAM course at MKSSS has met with unparalleled success among the women in our institute who are keen on making a career in the automobile industry. In fact, in the last two years, we have achieved 100% placement offers before the completion of the course. The hands-on, practical training experience has proved to be a boon for their learning as well as job prospects.”

