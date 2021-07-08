Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

The Indian car market is showing signs of recovery as Mercedes-Benz reports selling more than double units in the first half of 2021 as compared to the previous year.

Leading luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has revealed that they sold 4,857 vehicles in the first half of 2021, which is more than double what they sold during the same time last year. To be precise, the company had sold 2,948 units during H1 2020, which makes this year’s figures an increase of 65 per cent. These strong sales figures show why the German carmaker is one of the most loved luxury car brands in India.

Mercedes-Benz recognises the potential of the Indian market stared 2021 with a strong product offensive. Thus far they have launched eight vehicles including the S-Class Maestro Edition, GLC, E-Class LWB, A-Class Limousine, AMG A 35 4Matic, GLA, AMG GLA 35 4Matic and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic.

It is no surprise that the E-Class LWB was the most successful model during this period. The sedan has been a favourite amongst many for the luxurious interior, spacious cabin and overall refined driving experience. The E-Class was followed closely by the GLE which is another model that is popular among luxury SUV enthusiasts. Even higher-end models like GLS Maybach 600, New S-Class and AMG models for their various cars have been selling well. The company also claims that their first all-electric SUV in India, EQC has been getting a strong number of orders.

Martin Schwenk, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Our H1 2021 sales growth is in-line with the market sentiments and strongly underlines a continuing high customer demand for models. We have built a solid order bank on the back of new launches and it is highly satisfying to witness an all-round rise in demand for our products across the portfolio. Starting from the A-Class Limousine to the GLS Maybach and the AMG, customers have highly appreciated our product launches by strongly preferring a Mercedes-Benz and an AMG over other models; reiterating their confidence and trust in our product portfolio and customer oriented market strategy.”

The impact of the global pandemic and various lockdowns have made people keener to opt for the online route than ever before. Mercedes-Benz said that they saw 20 per cent penetration in H1 2021 sales with more than 25,000 leads generated through their online platform.

The German brand intends to ride on this wave and ramp up production starting from this month to better handle the demand. As the number of Covid-19 cases are dropping and more and more places are opening up, things could be looking up for the automotive sector as well.

