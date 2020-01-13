Mercedes-Benz India to unveil EQ electric brand tomorrow: All you need to know

Mercedes-Benz India will be introducing its electric brand ‘EQ’ in India tomorrow. Under the ‘EQ’ umbrella, the division develops and manufactures the brand’s EQ Boost (mild-hybrid) EQ Power (Plug-in Hybrid) and EQ all-electric models. Under the EQ brand, the automaker has already started manufacturing its first all-electric model, the EQC which is an all-electric version of the GLC-Class and it is already on sale in international markets. The next all-electric model from Mercedes-Benz will be the EQV which is based on the V-Class van.

Following these models will be the EQA, EQB, EQS and EQE. Currently, the only production model the EQC has an all-electric driving range of over 400kms as rated by the WLTP cycle. It is likely that Mercedes-Benz India may unveil the EQC in India however it may see its market launch sometime in the future. Mercedes-Benz India will reveal its plans for the EQ brand in the Indian market tomorrow.

At the time of introducing the EQ brand, Dieter Zetche, then chairman of Daimler AG had envisioned that by 15% and 25% of global sales would come from the EQ brand for the company. Daimler AG is currently investing $1 billion towards the expansion projects of its global battery production, half of that investment is said to go into the development of battery technology.

Mercedes-Benz India has earlier stated that every month, it would introduce new products to the Indian market. For the month of January 2020, the schedule will see the EQ brand’s launch along with the introduction of the all-new GLE to the Indian market. The automaker will also reveal more of its plans at the Auto Expo in February and in the second quarter of 2020, the brand will launch the CLA, GLA and GLS models in India. Later in the year, Mercedes-Benz will introduce performance cars from AMG along with electrified models from its EQ portfolio.