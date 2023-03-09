Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices by up to 5% from April 1: Check new price list here

Mercedes-Benz India will increase the price of its cars and SUVs by up to 5 percent from April 1, 2023. The top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 580 will receive the maximum price hike of Rs 12 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price hike across its entire model range. The Indian subsidiary of this German luxury carmaker will be increasing the ex-showroom price of all its cars and SUVs by up to 5 percent from April 1, 2023. According to the company, a sharp increase in forex in the last four months coupled with rising input costs are the primary reasons for this upward price revision.

Mercedes-Benz India models: New price list

Mercedes-Benz models New ex-showroom price (effective from April 1, 2023) A 200 | A 220d Rs 44 lakh | 46 lakh GLA 200 | GLA 220d Rs 48.50 lakh | 50 lakh C 200 | C220d Rs 60 lakh | 61 lakh E 200 | E 220d Rs 76 lakh | 77 lakh GLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4M Rs 90 lakh | 1 crore 8 lakh GLS 400d 4M Rs 1 crore 29 lakh S 350d | S 450 4M Rs 1 crore 71 lakh | 1 crore 80 lakh Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Rs 2 crore 69 lakh EQS 580 Rs 1 crore 59 lakh

From April 1, the ex-showroom prices of Mercedes-Benz cars in India will go up by up to Rs 12 lakh. The entry-level Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the GLA SUV will get a price hike of Rs 2 lakh, the top-end S 350d limousine will get dearer by Rs 7 lakh while the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S 580 sedan will become expensive by Rs 12 lakh. The new ex-showroom prices of all Mercedes-Benz models are mentioned in the above table.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the latest announcement, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz offers the latest model line-up featuring next-gen technology, connected services, luxury appointments and a differentiating customer service. The continuous weakening of the currency combined with increasing input costs has resulted in increased operational cost, necessitating a price adjustment.”

