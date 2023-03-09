scorecardresearch

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices by up to 5% from April 1: Check new price list here

Mercedes-Benz India will increase the price of its cars and SUVs by up to 5 percent from April 1, 2023. The top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 580 will receive the maximum price hike of Rs 12 lakh.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Mercedes-Benz GLE
A sharp increase in forex is one of the primary reasons for Mercedes-Benz's price hike

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price hike across its entire model range. The Indian subsidiary of this German luxury carmaker will be increasing the ex-showroom price of all its cars and SUVs by up to 5 percent from April 1, 2023. According to the company, a sharp increase in forex in the last four months coupled with rising input costs are the primary reasons for this upward price revision.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580

Mercedes-Benz India models: New price list

Mercedes-Benz models New ex-showroom price (effective from April 1, 2023)
A 200 | A 220d Rs 44 lakh | 46 lakh 
GLA 200 | GLA 220d Rs 48.50 lakh | 50 lakh
C 200 | C220d Rs 60 lakh | 61 lakh
E 200 | E 220d Rs 76 lakh | 77 lakh 
GLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4M Rs 90 lakh | 1 crore 8 lakh 
GLS 400d 4M Rs 1 crore 29 lakh 
S 350d | S 450 4M Rs 1 crore 71 lakh | 1 crore 80 lakh 
Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Rs 2 crore 69 lakh 
EQS 580 Rs 1 crore 59 lakh

From April 1, the ex-showroom prices of Mercedes-Benz cars in India will go up by up to Rs 12 lakh. The entry-level Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the GLA SUV will get a price hike of Rs 2 lakh, the top-end S 350d limousine will get dearer by Rs 7 lakh while the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S 580 sedan will become expensive by Rs 12 lakh. The new ex-showroom prices of all Mercedes-Benz models are mentioned in the above table. 

Also Read
Mercedes-Maybach S 580

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the latest announcement, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz offers the latest model line-up featuring next-gen technology, connected services, luxury appointments and a differentiating customer service. The continuous weakening of the currency combined with increasing input costs has resulted in increased operational cost, necessitating a price adjustment.”

Watch Video | Mercedes-Benz EQS Review:

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:38 IST