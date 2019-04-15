Mercedes-Benz India Summer Care Camp 2019: Free AC refrigerant top up and discounted parts

With the approach of summers this year, Mercedes-Benz India has announced an exclusive ‘Summer Care Camp 2019’ for its customers. The company said in a press statement that this exclusive campaign comprises thorough service check-up of the Mercedes-Benz vehicles and enhancing the on-road performance and ownership experience of every Mercedes-Benz this summer. The summer care camp is effective from 15-April to 15-May 2019 and will include a thorough check-up of the car’s electronic systems and testing of the air- conditioning function apart from a complimentary top-up of the AC refrigerant. The company added that other services like complimentary evaluation of the car will also be part of the Summer Service Camp.

Commenting on the roll-out of this initiative, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that Indian seasons can get quite extreme, especially the summers, which are quite intense and needs to take all precautionary measures to ensure the optimal functioning of the vehicle. He said that the company is back with its immensely popular Summer Service Camp which ensures the vehicle performs optimally under harsh weather conditions, and the customers can enjoy their summer holidays and road trips with complete peace of mind. He added that it is Mercedes-Benz's way of reinstating its commitment of offering seamless services as the most preferred luxury car manufacturer.

As a part of the Mercedes-Benz Summer Care Camp check-up, the customers can avail Complementary AC Checkup along with Complementary Vehicle Checkup that includes checkup of Tires, Brakes, Fluid Levels and all electronics. Customers can also avail special offers on select maintenance parts and Mercedes-Benz AC Spa Treatment and Mercedes-Benz 'Quick and Clean' Combo. As a part of Mercedes-Benz’s 25 years celebration in India, Mercedes-Benz is offering 25% rebate on select parts for periodic maintenance, applicable for customers owning Mercedes-Benz cars for over 5 years. In 2019 Summer Service Camp, Mercedes-Benz targets to reach out to more than 7000 customers across markets.