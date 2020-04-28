Mercedes-Benz India starts online bookings: Book a car or service from home

The Mercedes-Benz Merc From Home initiative helps eliminate human contact and promotes transparency with respect to vehicle availability and prices.

Mercedes-Benz India Limited has started online bookings for its vehicles. Well, you don’t need to tell us why. The coronavirus has forced most of the manufacturers to go online and start selling their vehicles. BMW and Volkswagen too have started online sales. The Mercedes-Benz India initiative is called Merc From Home. All the Mercedes-Benz dealers in India are in sync with this online operation. A Mercedes-Benz sales representative will guide the customers on the features as well as other procedures, should they need assistance.

The company says that the online ordering process will not only ensure social distancing but will promote transparency. Offers, as well as on-road prices, will be displayed for all the customers. One can also schedule the delivery of the vehicles at their desired location. Moreover, there will be a dedicated concierge that will be operational from 10am – 12am. This being said, the platform will be fully functional from May 4, 2020. We believe this is being calculated based on the fact that the lockdown lifts on May 3.

Not only can one book a new car but also used ones too are part of the picture. For example, one will know the different models available with the nearest dealer. This facility was in operation from January 2020. What’s more, customers can also book online service appointments and also request for home delivery. Service estimates too will be sent to the customer once the vehicle reaches the workshop.

In these coming days, we expect other manufacturers to follow suit. After all, even once all this settles down, people will be afraid to go to a showroom or be in a closed space with strangers. Manufacturers are understanding this and telling their dealers to start training sales representatives online. These sales reps will then guide customers accordingly in their online bookings. Deliveries will be given at home with the vehicle being sanitised before handover.

