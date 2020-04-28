Mercedes-Benz India starts online bookings: Book a car or service from home

The Mercedes-Benz Merc From Home initiative helps eliminate human contact and promotes transparency with respect to vehicle availability and prices.

By:Published: April 28, 2020 10:36:41 AM

Mercedes-Benz India Limited has started online bookings for its vehicles. Well, you don’t need to tell us why. The coronavirus has forced most of the manufacturers to go online and start selling their vehicles. BMW and Volkswagen too have started online sales. The Mercedes-Benz India initiative is called Merc From Home. All the Mercedes-Benz dealers in India are in sync with this online operation. A Mercedes-Benz sales representative will guide the customers on the features as well as other procedures, should they need assistance.

Also Read BMW online bookings begin

The company says that the online ordering process will not only ensure social distancing but will promote transparency. Offers, as well as on-road prices, will be displayed for all the customers. One can also schedule the delivery of the vehicles at their desired location. Moreover, there will be a dedicated concierge that will be operational from 10am – 12am. This being said, the platform will be fully functional from May 4, 2020. We believe this is being calculated based on the fact that the lockdown lifts on May 3.

Not only can one book a new car but also used ones too are part of the picture. For example, one will know the different models available with the nearest dealer. This facility was in operation from January 2020. What’s more, customers can also book online service appointments and also request for home delivery. Service estimates too will be sent to the customer once the vehicle reaches the workshop.

In these coming days, we expect other manufacturers to follow suit. After all, even once all this settles down, people will be afraid to go to a showroom or be in a closed space with strangers. Manufacturers are understanding this and telling their dealers to start training sales representatives online. These sales reps will then guide customers accordingly in their online bookings. Deliveries will be given at home with the vehicle being sanitised before handover.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teased: Maruti S-Presso rival to get design makeover

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teased: Maruti S-Presso rival to get design makeover

BMW India Contactless Experience online booking goes live: Book new car, service, delivery

BMW India Contactless Experience online booking goes live: Book new car, service, delivery

F1 2020 season finally set to start with Austrian GP in July

F1 2020 season finally set to start with Austrian GP in July

Mahindra Alturas BS6 launched: Toyota Fortuner rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra Alturas BS6 launched: Toyota Fortuner rival's price, specs, features

Honda Cars launches online booking portal for all models amid lockdown with Honda from Home initiative

Honda Cars launches online booking portal for all models amid lockdown with Honda from Home initiative

Covid-19: Ducati resumes motorcycle production at Bologna plant in Italy

Covid-19: Ducati resumes motorcycle production at Bologna plant in Italy

NTPC to run hydrogen fuel cell buses and cars in Delhi and Leh: Invites vehicle makers to join in

NTPC to run hydrogen fuel cell buses and cars in Delhi and Leh: Invites vehicle makers to join in

BS6 150cc bikes you can buy: Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn and more

BS6 150cc bikes you can buy: Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn and more

Fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world! 200 hp in a pocket rocket

Fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world! 200 hp in a pocket rocket

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom-built as a flat tracker without brakes: Minimalistic yet brilliant

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom-built as a flat tracker without brakes: Minimalistic yet brilliant

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball first official images leaked: Likely price revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball first official images leaked: Likely price revealed

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!