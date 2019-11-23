Mercedes-Benz India showcases its Experimental Safety Vehicle in Delhi

Earlier this week, Daimler entities in India unveiled the Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle (ESF 2019) at the second edition of the Safe Roads Summit India 2019. The summit is part of the nationwide ‘Safe Roads’ initiative launched in 2015 by Daimler entities operating in India—Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), Mercedes-Benz India (MBIL) and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV). It was conceptualised to promote road safety to the public through physical demonstrations, visual aids and research reports, through a road show format. This year’s theme was ‘Automated Driving and Future of Road Safety in India’, and Daimler entities showcased approaches for safety systems associated with automated driving. The key among these was the futuristic research car ‘Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019’.

ESF 2019 is based on the new Mercedes-Benz GLE, is capable of automated driving in many situations, and has a plug-in hybrid drive system. In June 2019, ESF 2019 was showcased to experts at the ESV convention in Eindhoven (the Netherlands). In September 2019, it made its public appearance at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. “With ESF 2019, Mercedes-Benz is giving an insight into the ideas that the company’s safety experts are researching and working on. Among the dozen or so innovations, some are near-series developments and some look well into the future,” the company said in a statement.

Some of these innovations include all-round driver safety and communicating with the environment. For example, when ESF 2019 is driving in automated mode, the steering wheel and pedal cluster are retracted to reduce the risk of injury during a crash. As far as communicating with the environment is concerned, the sensors of ESF 2019 not only keep an eye on the traffic, they also communicate in all directions and can even warn other road users. The vehicle is equipped with a headlamp technology called the ‘Digital Light’, with dazzle-free high beam in HD quality and a resolution of more than 2 million pixels.

Jochen Feese, head of Accident Research, Safety Concepts and Child Safety at Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “Safety is a part of the DNA for Mercedes-Benz. That is one of the reasons for building ESF—to show the ideas and concepts on which our safety experts are working in R&D. One highlight is the cooperative behaviour and communication with the environment: ESF takes care of all road users surrounding it.” He noted ESF is a representation of how future mobility can be even safer with new tech incorporated.